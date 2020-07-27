John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test



While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 27, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president of Rajasthan, Bhagwan Singh Baba spoke on party's whip to all its six MLAs in the state. He said, "The six MLAs had won the election on BSP tickets. CM Ashok Gehlot merged all of them with Congress. This is not the first time it happened in Rajasthan, it had happened in 2008 too." "Whip was issued as the MLAs had won elections on BSP tickets and they can't get involved in Congress' activities or vote for them. BSP chief decided this after a lot of deliberation. We are working on her directions," Bhagwan Singh added.

