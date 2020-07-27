Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time

John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time 01:16

 [NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the fight for voting rights. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

She was 13 when a beaten John Lewis arrived at her Alabama family's home, seeking refuge

 Valda Harris Montgomery's parents opened their door to Lewis and the other Freedom Riders in 1961. She said watching Alabama honor him was "surreal."
USATODAY.com

'I love you, brother.' Lawmakers remember Rep. John Lewis' friendship and advice

 Whenever Rep. Tony Cardenas spoke with Lewis, he'd say, "I love you, brother," knowing that Lewis would say it back, "and with all his heart mean it."
USATODAY.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test [Video]

'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test

While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 27, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president of Rajasthan, Bhagwan Singh Baba spoke on party's whip to all its six MLAs in the state. He said, "The six MLAs had won the election on BSP tickets. CM Ashok Gehlot merged all of them with Congress. This is not the first time it happened in Rajasthan, it had happened in 2008 too." "Whip was issued as the MLAs had won elections on BSP tickets and they can't get involved in Congress' activities or vote for them. BSP chief decided this after a lot of deliberation. We are working on her directions," Bhagwan Singh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
'High Court or Governor should intervene': Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test [Video]

'High Court or Governor should intervene': Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test

While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 27, the BJP president of Rajasthan, Satish Poonia, spoke on Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) whip to all its 6 Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Congress in the event of a floor test. He said, "BSP General-Secretary SC Misra wrote to Governor and Assembly Speaker that alleged merger of BSP-Congress is unconstitutional. Petition is pending before the High Court too." "A constitutional and legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene in the matter," Satish Poonia added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Abraham Lincoln Abraham Lincoln 16th president of the United States

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim [Video]

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim

US president Donald Trump said he's done more for "black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln" when asked to respond to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that he is the first "racist" president.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Trump responds to Biden "racist" taunt

 President Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
USATODAY.com
Snapchat apologises for Juneteenth filter after backlash [Video]

Snapchat apologises for Juneteenth filter after backlash

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat has apologised for a controversial Juneteenth themed filter that allowed users to "smile and break the chains." Snapchat said the lens that went live had not gone through its usual review protocols. "We deeply apologize for the offensive Juneteenth Lens. The Lens that went live hadn't been approved through our review process. We are investigating so this doesn't happen again," the Snapchat tweeted. The Multimedia messaging app also said that the company is investigating the 'mistake.' According to the Verge, Juneteenth is the anniversary of the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved people in Texas finally learned that slavery in the US had ended, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Washington Wizards and Mystics take part in Juneteenth march, marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S. [Video]

Washington Wizards and Mystics take part in Juneteenth march, marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Washington Wizards stars Bradley Beal, John Wall, and Rui Hachimura join WNBA Mystics at Juneteenth march in D.C., marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:48Published

United States Capitol rotunda United States Capitol rotunda Component of United States Capitol

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol [Video]

Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol

Michelle Miller reports a horse drawn carriage carried Lewis' casket over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama for a final crossing on Sunday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published
Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time [Video]

Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time

The bridge was the spot where Lewis and other civil rights leaders made history in 1965. CBS News' Michelle Miller reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:14Published
John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time [Video]

John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time

CBS' Michelle Miller reports on this emotional moment.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this