Body of John Lewis arrives in DC to lie in state at Capitol

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The body of the late Rep. John Lewis has arrived in Washington to lie in state as lawmakers gather to pay tribute to the long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation Monday to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to greet Lewis’s flag-draped […]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: John Lewis to lie in state

John Lewis to lie in state 02:05

 Today Congressman John Lewis will lie in state in the US capitol. He died last week at the age of 80.

