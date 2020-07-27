Global  
 

Verdict in first 1MDB case packs risk for Malaysian government

Monday, 27 July 2020
Verdict in first 1MDB case packs risk for Malaysian governmentShares Whichever way the verdict goes on Tuesday in the first 1MDB corruption trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak, the outcome will be fraught with risk for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, political sources and analysts say. A guilty verdict could boost Muhyiddin's credibility with the public, but weaken his coalition, which counts Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) as its biggest component - and potentially trigger snap polls. An acquittal could turn public sentiment against Muhyiddin, and encourage the opposition to...
