Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau to appear before Commons committee Thursday to answer questions about WE Charity deal

CBC.ca Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his chief of staff Katie Telford will appear before the House of Commons finance committee Thursday to explain their roles in the decision to strike a partnership with We Charity — which has close ties with the Trudeau family — to deliver a $900 million student grant program.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trudeau Accuses Singh Of Being Cynical About WE Charity Deal [Video]

Trudeau Accuses Singh Of Being Cynical About WE Charity Deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to NDP criticism about his government's handling of a $912-million student program by accusing the party of cynicism.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:19Published
New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career [Video]

New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career

Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal. This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Charlie Angus Presses Bardish Chagger On WE Charity Controversy [Video]

Charlie Angus Presses Bardish Chagger On WE Charity Controversy

NDP MP Charlie Angus questions Youth Minister Bardish Chagger at the House of Commons finance committee over the WE Charity controversy.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 03:50Published

Tweets about this