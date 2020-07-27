|
Trudeau to appear before Commons committee Thursday to answer questions about WE Charity deal
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his chief of staff Katie Telford will appear before the House of Commons finance committee Thursday to explain their roles in the decision to strike a partnership with We Charity — which has close ties with the Trudeau family — to deliver a $900 million student grant program.
