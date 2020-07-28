|
The Chainsmokers face backlash for packed 'drive-in' charity concert: 'Straight up irresponsible'
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The Chainsmokers are under fire for performing at a packed charity concert in the Hamptons Saturday as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Chainsmokers American music producer duo
The Hamptons Settlement in Suffolk County, New York, United States
Freaked Out, Fed Up New Yorkers Are Abandoning The City For The 'Burbs
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Tweets about this