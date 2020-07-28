|
Georgia governor backs out of hearing on Atlanta mask order
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor said he’s withdrawing a request for an emergency hearing in a lawsuit that aims to block the state’s largest city from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and […]
