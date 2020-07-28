Georgia governor backs out of hearing on Atlanta mask order

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Atlanta Mayor Rips Governor’s Face Mask Lawsuit



Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) lashed out at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for trying to block her order requiring face masks. Credit: Huffington Post Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago Georgia's Governor Insists He Wants To 'Flatten The Curve,' But Bans Mandatory Mask Laws



In Georgia, almost 2,800 people are hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, it's the highest number in the state's ongoing battle against the virus so far. 37 people have.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate



Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Friday urged everyone in his state to wear a mask for four weeks to halt the spread of the coronavirus but stood firm on banning state and local authorities from.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Judge in lawsuit over Atlanta coronavirus mask rule recuses ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has recused herself from hearing a lawsuit filed by Georgia’s governor to get Atlanta to stop enforcing a mask mandate and other...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this