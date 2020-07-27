Opinion: Tackling the COVID-19 challenges together on Ontario's road to recovery Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Ontario has never faced a challenge like the one we’ve experienced over the past few months, and as our province fully moves into Stage 3, COVID-19 has made one thing abundantly clear: businesses are desperately counting on government to take strong action to modernize how Ontario works, so they can focus on what’s critically important — returning to profitability, creating jobs and jump-starting growth to fuel our economic recovery.



After ensuring the health and safety of the people of this province, this is our top priority. We know that hard-working Ontarians are eager to get back on the job and that small businesses are counting on us to modernize, remove barriers and digitize wherever possible.



On April 28, our government launched the COVID-19: Tackling the Barriers portal for businesses and health-care professionals to suggest temporary rule or process changes to help them navigate through this pandemic. After receiving over 1,300 submissions online and through over 80 roundtables with small businesses, we’ve implemented over 50 temporary changes to help with our health and safety response, and completed and further identified areas that we can address now to jump-start our economic recovery.



We moved quickly to lift burdens on front-line health-care workers; permitted struggling restaurants to expand their patios and include beer and wine in their takeout orders; and permitted trucks to deliver groceries, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods after hours, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. We also used this time to shift many paper-based interactions with government, online.



By modernizing or eliminating outdated, costly and duplicative regulations, businesses and government will be better able to focus on regulations that keep workers, customers, the public and our environment healthy and safe. This means more time spent on the necessary, and not wasted on the needless.



On July 8, I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Premier Doug Ford and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark to talk about our government’s next step in our mission to build an Ontario that works better for people and smarter for business — the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, 2020. On July 22, that bill was passed by the legislature.



The improvements to how government operates announced in the bill will modernize rules, digitalize government processes, and further tackle the barriers that COVID-19 has created. Underpinning these changes to how Ontario does business is our commitment to seven modernization principles for government to consider before making decisions:



• Applying a small-business lens and considering how this affects main street;



• Using industry standards or best practices instead of reinventing the wheel,



• Digitalizing,



• Strengthening risk-based health, safety and environmental inspections,



• Creating a “tell us once” culture,



• Focusing on outcomes-based rules that improve compliance,



• And focusing on the intended audience.



At a time when businesses in all areas of our economy are looking for support, stability and a path forward, this bill is what Ontario needs to set us on the road to recovery.



Through this legislation we are completing the next step in updating Ontario’s nearly 50-year-old environmental assessment program by aligning our processes closer to those of the federal government and other provinces. To support agri-food businesses and to keep Ontarians fed, we are also helping farmers and municipalities by streamlining the Drainage Act. And to meet the needs of a vibrant and growing Ontario, we’re making it easier and faster to build provincial highways, major transit infrastructure and affordable housing.



As the province begins to reopen and recover, we know that the “new normal” will require adjustment. Our government has invested $10 billion in supports for small businesses — including deferring tax and health premium deferrals and working with our federal partners to provide loans, wage subsides and commercial rent funding and protection to businesses affected by COVID-19.



We are overcoming the most significant health and economic crisis in nearly a century, and we should be proud of the courage and dedication shown by all Ontarians called upon to respond.



As we move into our economic recovery, making Ontario a modern place to do business will free our people and economy to focus on what’s important — recovering and re-emerging stronger than before.



Getting this right matters more today than ever before.



Shop local, shop safe, Ontario.



Prabmeet Sarkaria is Ontario’s Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction



