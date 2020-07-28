Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain’s PM criticises UK’s decision to impose blanket quarantine as ‘error’

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Spain’s PM criticises UK’s decision to impose blanket quarantine as ‘error’Spain’s prime minister has criticised the UK government’s sudden decision to impose a blanket quarantine to all regions of the country following a spike in coronavirus infections as an “error”. Despite intense lobbying from Madrid, the Foreign Office...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prime minister Prime minister most senior minister of cabinet in the executive branch of government in a parliamentary system

New Iraqi PM visits Iran in his first official trip

 AP, TEHRAN New Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran yesterday, his first official visit abroad since taking office more than two months ago,..
WorldNews

Polish PM says would not accept rule of law strings on EU money

 WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday he would not agree to a new mechanism to freeze EU money for countries violating the..
WorldNews
'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram [Video]

'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram

After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram is in Nepal and the revered god was Nepali, priests in Ayodhya lashed out at the Nepal PM for his bizarre claims. While speaking to ANI, the member of Ram Temple Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das said, "Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya near Sarayu River. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. In politics a person can say anything." The president of Rama Dal Trust, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, said, "I condemn his comment. They used to be a Hindu Rashtra (nation) but now they are working on the behalf of China and Pakistan." Meanwhile, another priest Mahant Paramhans Acharya said, "Oli is not Nepali, he is not aware of his country's history. He is betraying Nepal. China had captured over two dozen Nepali villages and to conceal that he is using Lord Ram's name." "Lord Ram belongs to the whole universe. He was born here in Ayodhya. Oli is betraying his people and people of Nepal should protest against him otherwise they have to face the ill fate. Oli is insane," Acharya added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:26Published

Madrid Madrid Capital of Spain

Travellers from Spain to UK react to new quarantine rules [Video]

Travellers from Spain to UK react to new quarantine rules

Passengers travelling from Madrid to the UK react to the news they will haveto quarantine for 14 days on arrival after Spain reported a spike incoronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Grant Shapps: Transport secretary on holiday in Spain and will have to quarantine, government says

 Minister's decision to travel comes after Madrid announces highest national coronavirus figures since lockdown easing
Independent
Thousands protest Airbus layoffs in Spain [Video]

Thousands protest Airbus layoffs in Spain

Thousands of workers gathered on Thursday near Madrid to protest against planned layoffs by Airbus. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run

 MADRID — Real Madrid ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division...
WorldNews

Foreign and Commonwealth Office Foreign and Commonwealth Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom

Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait [Video]

Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait

Miriam Escofet painted the portrait, which was commissioned by the Foreign andCommonwealth Office (FCO) as a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s service” todiplomacy. The Queen saw the painting for the first time via her computerscreen, before speaking to members of FCO staff about their work around theworld during the coronavirus crisis. The virtual visit was hosted by Sir SimonMcDonald, permanent under-secretary of state for foreign and commonwealthaffairs and head of the Diplomatic Service, who was joined by the artist forthe unveiling.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson has assembled his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months, as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.Senior ministers are meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office rather than the smaller Cabinet room in Downing Street to allow for proper social distancing.It comes after a study suggested a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford was safe and induces an immune reaction, which was branded “encouraging” by the scientific community.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:22Published

Boris Johnson's Cabinet To Meet In Person Without Face Coverings

 Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now. Boris Johnson’s 26-strong cabinet..
WorldNews
Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad [Video]

Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad

Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad this year.The Transport Secretary said he and his wife Belinda had decided to take advantage of the relaxation of Foreign Office guidance on non-essential overseas travel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza [Video]

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza

Last-minute British holidaymakers have embraced the “new normal” travel experience by heading to Ibiza on the first weekend of the relaxation of UK quarantine rules.More than 500 sun-seekers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this