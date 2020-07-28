Spain’s PM criticises UK’s decision to impose blanket quarantine as ‘error’

'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram



After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram is in Nepal and the revered god was Nepali, priests in Ayodhya lashed out at the Nepal PM for his bizarre claims. While speaking to ANI, the member of Ram Temple Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das said, "Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya near Sarayu River. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. In politics a person can say anything." The president of Rama Dal Trust, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, said, "I condemn his comment. They used to be a Hindu Rashtra (nation) but now they are working on the behalf of China and Pakistan." Meanwhile, another priest Mahant Paramhans Acharya said, "Oli is not Nepali, he is not aware of his country's history. He is betraying Nepal. China had captured over two dozen Nepali villages and to conceal that he is using Lord Ram's name." "Lord Ram belongs to the whole universe. He was born here in Ayodhya. Oli is betraying his people and people of Nepal should protest against him otherwise they have to face the ill fate. Oli is insane," Acharya added.

