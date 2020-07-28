North Korea’s Kim boasts of nuclear capability amid stalled talks with US

Global  
 

North Korea’s Kim boasts of nuclear capability amid stalled talks with USRead full article Hyung-Jin Kim, Associated Press July 28, 2020, 3:24 AM North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War, state media has reported. Mr Kim said in his speech on Monday his country has tried to become “a nuclear state” with “an absolute might” to prevent another war and that it has now built such a deterrent, according to the Korean Central News Agency. “Now, we’ve changed to a...
North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 Case [Video]

North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 Case

The first publicly reported suspected case of Covid-19 within North Korea's borders has been reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called an emergency meeting Saturday after the infection was reported. According to CNN, Kim believes a defector who fled the country 3 years ago returned to the country while infected with coronavirus. Authorities in South Korea confirmed that a defector did in fact cross the border into North Korea.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Early October Surprise: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley For Donald Trump’s Vice President?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” John Bolton who served as Donald Trump’s National..
WorldNews

North Korea's Kim marks war anniversary amid virus concerns

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a national cemetery and handed out commemorative pistols to army officers, state media..
WorldNews

North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 case

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus..
WorldNews

North Korea mark armistice anniversary with fireworks [Video]

North Korea mark armistice anniversary with fireworks

North Korean residents on Monday (July 27) watched fireworks and laid flowers at statues of their late leaders to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media reported.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Coronavirus live updates: 'Vicious virus' may be in North Korea; $1T pandemic relief bill on tap; Florida COVID-19 cases pass New York's

 A $1 trillion relief bill may move forward. A North Korean city is on lockdown. Storms stoke pandemic fears. Latest updates on COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient [Video]

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according toNorth Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA). It added that the person is arunaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing theborder into the North early last week. If that person is officially declared avirus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus casewith the country steadfastly saying it has no single virus case on itsterritory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion [Video]

N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion

North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a country where such problems are rarely publicized. Lauren Anthony reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

