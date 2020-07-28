|
North Korea’s Kim boasts of nuclear capability amid stalled talks with US
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Read full article Hyung-Jin Kim, Associated Press July 28, 2020, 3:24 AM North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War, state media has reported. Mr Kim said in his speech on Monday his country has tried to become “a nuclear state” with “an absolute might” to prevent another war and that it has now built such a deterrent, according to the Korean Central News Agency. “Now, we’ve changed to a...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea
North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 Case
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Early October Surprise: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley For Donald Trump’s Vice President?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” John Bolton who served as Donald Trump’s National..
WorldNews
North Korea's Kim marks war anniversary amid virus concernsSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a national cemetery and handed out commemorative pistols to army officers, state media..
WorldNews
North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 caseNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus..
WorldNews
North Korea Country in East Asia
North Korea mark armistice anniversary with fireworks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Coronavirus live updates: 'Vicious virus' may be in North Korea; $1T pandemic relief bill on tap; Florida COVID-19 cases pass New York'sA $1 trillion relief bill may move forward. A North Korean city is on lockdown. Storms stoke pandemic fears. Latest updates on COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Korean Central News Agency North Korean state news agency
North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this