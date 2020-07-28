Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country's hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War, state media reported Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korea declares emergency over first reported COVID-19 case

North Korea declares emergency over first reported COVID-19 case 02:23

 Leader Kim Jong Un holds an emergency meeting as the country's first suspected coronavirus infection is reported.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency [Video]

Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency

North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19. State media said the person defected to South Korea three..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:49Published
North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient [Video]

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion [Video]

N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion

North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this