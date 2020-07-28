Prince William meets Peter Crouch: Duke of Cambridge on lockdown, Twitter and mental health

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers



Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless. Report by Blairm.

