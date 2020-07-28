Global  
 

Prince William meets Peter Crouch: Duke of Cambridge on lockdown, Twitter and mental health

BBC News Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Prince William speaks to the Peter Crouch Podcast about his experience of lockdown, importance of football... and karaoke.
The Duke of Cambridge has players sign a 'Mentally Healthy Football Declaration'

The Duke of Cambridge has players sign a ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’ 02:08

 A short film has been released to celebrate the entire football industryuniting to sign the landmark ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’, as partof the Heads Up campaign, to lose stigma around talking about mental health.Players and managers including Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy...

Prince William talks mental health with Beckham, Townsend, Mings & Houghton

 David Beckham, Tyrone Mings, Andros Townsend and Steph Houghton talk to Prince William about mental health in football.
'I had to keep it all in' - Beckham, Mings, Hougton & Townsend talk mental health with Prince William

 David Beckham, Tyrone Mings, Andros Townsend and Steph Houghton talk to Prince William about mental health in football.
Five adorable things you should know about Prince George [Video]

Five adorable things you should know about Prince George

Here are five adorable things you should know about Prince George: the eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers [Video]

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Abbey Clancy is Louis Theroux's biggest fan [Video]

Abbey Clancy is Louis Theroux's biggest fan

Abbey Clancy admits she is the "biggest fan on earth" of Louis Theroux and was left speechless when he appeared on Peter Crouch's podcast.

Peter Crouch guards mansion with life-size cardboard cut out [Video]

Peter Crouch guards mansion with life-size cardboard cut out

Former footballer Peter Crouch has enlisted an unlikely helper to ward off thieves at his £4.5 million mansion - a life-size cardboard cut out of himself.

Peter Crouch wants Abbey Clancy to wear 'as little as possible' [Video]

Peter Crouch wants Abbey Clancy to wear 'as little as possible'

According to Peter Crouch, he likes Abbey Clancy to wear "as little as possible".

David Beckham discusses his own mental health with Prince William [Video]

David Beckham discusses his own mental health with Prince William

After English football signed a mental health declaration, David Beckham spoke to Prince William about his own struggles when he was Captain of the national team.

David Beckham talks about ‘brutal’ reaction to World Cup sending off [Video]

David Beckham talks about ‘brutal’ reaction to World Cup sending off

David Beckham has spoken about the “brutal” reaction he faced following his1998 World Cup sending off during a discussion about football’s mental healthculture. Beckham was vilified by some fans..

A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released [Video]

A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new photos of Prince George which were taken by his mother in honour of their son's seventh birthday.

Prince William talks mental health with Beckham, Townsend, Mings & Houghton

 David Beckham, Tyrone Mings, Andros Townsend and Steph Houghton talk to Prince William about mental health in football.
