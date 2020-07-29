Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis police say ‘Umbrella Man’ was white supremacist trying to incite rioting

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS — A masked man who was seen in a viral video smashing the windows of a south Minneapolis auto parts store during the George Floyd protests, earning him the moniker “Umbrella Man,” is suspected of ties with a white supremacist group and sought to incite racial tension, police said. A Minneapolis police arson investigator […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: MPD Identify ‘Umbrella Man,' Believed To Be Member Of Hell’s Angels, Who Escalated Violence During Floyd Protests

MPD Identify ‘Umbrella Man,' Believed To Be Member Of Hell’s Angels, Who Escalated Violence During Floyd Protests 02:13

 Police believe they've identified a man they say was pivotal in escalating the violence following the death of George Floyd. What we know about the "umbrella man," Esme Murphy reports (2:13). WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 28, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Park Police head defends response to 'violent' June 1 protest [Video]

Park Police head defends response to 'violent' June 1 protest

Acting Chief of the U.S. Park Police Gregory Monahan on Tuesday described a highly criticized June 1 incident, where federal agents used tear gas to clear a square near the White House, as "one of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Runner At White Clay Creek Preserve [Video]

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Runner At White Clay Creek Preserve

A woman told police she was running there when she saw the man performing a lewd act.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published
Redlands Man Records Police Pulling Him From Vehicle During Traffic Stop [Video]

Redlands Man Records Police Pulling Him From Vehicle During Traffic Stop

A Black man from Redlands recorded police officers as they pulled him from his vehicle during a recent traffic stop.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis Police Link Mystery ‘Umbrella Man’ to White Supremacy Group

 A court document identifies the man who smashed store windows with a sledgehammer as a white supremacist who sought to provoke racial unrest.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this