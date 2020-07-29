Minneapolis police say ‘Umbrella Man’ was white supremacist trying to incite rioting
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS — A masked man who was seen in a viral video smashing the windows of a south Minneapolis auto parts store during the George Floyd protests, earning him the moniker “Umbrella Man,” is suspected of ties with a white supremacist group and sought to incite racial tension, police said. A Minneapolis police arson investigator […]
Police believe they've identified a man they say was pivotal in escalating the violence following the death of George Floyd. What we know about the "umbrella man," Esme Murphy reports (2:13). WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 28, 2020
Acting Chief of the U.S. Park Police Gregory Monahan on Tuesday described a highly criticized June 1 incident, where federal agents used tear gas to clear a square near the White House, as "one of the..