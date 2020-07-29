|
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. says there's 'definitely an agenda' behind coronavirus
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said the COVID-19 pandemic is being used to "control" people and that it is "being overblown."
