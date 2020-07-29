Global  
 

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. says there's 'definitely an agenda' behind coronavirus

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said the COVID-19 pandemic is being used to "control" people and that it is "being overblown."
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: 'It's Being Overblown': Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Voices Thoughts On Coronavirus

'It's Being Overblown': Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Voices Thoughts On Coronavirus 00:27

 A rising prospect for the Denver Nuggets' shared his views on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on social media. Michael Porter, Jr. says "the coronavirus is being used for a bigger agenda." Katie Johnston reports.

