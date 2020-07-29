George Floyd’s family gathers in Virginia to unveil hologram

Global  
 

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of George Floyd witnessed the unveiling of a hologram in Virginia Tuesday night, where flickering lights came together to create an image of Floyd’s head and shoulders transposed over the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue. The event in Richmond on historic Monument Avenue was the first public unveiling […]
