Coronavirus | China sees over 100 cases for first time in over three months amidst fear of second wave

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why is Australia’s second biggest city back in coronavirus lockdown?



Metropolitan Melbourne returned to lockdown on 8 July after Victoria recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus since the start of the week, which was at the time the highest daily increase since the.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 04:58 Published 23 hours ago CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance



CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago Amid charges of favouring China, WHO chief defends Covid response



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, defended the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference ahead of the world marking 6 months of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources China reports virus spike as global cases pass 16 mn Beijing (AFP) July 27, 2020 China on Monday reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in three months, part of a worrying swell of second and...

Terra Daily 1 day ago





Tweets about this