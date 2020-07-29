Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million at Sotheby's Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A self-portrait by A self-portrait by Rembrandt sold for 14.5 million pounds ($18.7 million) at a Sotheby's virtual auction Tuesday. The house said that was a new record for a self-portrait by the Dutch master at auction. Sotheby's said “Self portrait wearing a ruff and black hat," from 1632, was sought by six bidders Tuesday. The... 👓 View full article

