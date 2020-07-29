Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million at Sotheby's

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million at Sotheby'sA self-portrait by Rembrandt sold for 14.5 million pounds ($18.7 million) at a Sotheby's virtual auction Tuesday. The house said that was a new record for a self-portrait by the Dutch master at auction. Sotheby's said “Self portrait wearing a ruff and black hat," from 1632, was sought by six bidders Tuesday. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sotheby's Sotheby's International auction house

Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction

 One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain today, with a guide price of £12-16m. The work, "Self-portrait..
WorldNews

Help the Hungry: Stunning works from top artists up for grabs at campaign auction

 Works by Ai Weiwei, Tracey Emin and Bridget Riley feature in Sotheby's sale for food surplus charity The Felix Project
Independent

Rembrandt Rembrandt 17th-century Dutch painter and printmaker

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million at Sotheby's

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million at Sotheby's A self-portrait by Rembrandt sold for 14.5 million pounds ($18.7 million) at a Sotheby's virtual auction Tuesday. The house said that was a new record for a...
WorldNews

Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers Could Fetch Over $500,000 At Auction

Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers Could Fetch Over $500,000 At Auction (CNN) — One knock-on effect of the hype surrounding “The Last Dance” documentary appears to be a boon in Michael Jordan memorabilia, with one pair of the...
WorldNews

400-mph Bonneville land-speed streamliner for sale on Bring a Trailer

400-mph Bonneville land-speed streamliner for sale on Bring a Trailer If your post-quarantine travel plans include a trip to the Bonneville Salt Flats, you might want to check Bring a Trailer, where a land-speed streamliner is...
MotorAuthority


Tweets about this

OfficialArtLife

#ArtLife Rembrandt Self-Portrait Sells for $18.8 M., Petrit Halilaj Drops Out of Belgrade Biennial, and More: Morning Links… https://t.co/FDXbvWhxM5 11 minutes ago

artdealeronline

Consus Fine Arts RT @AntiqueMag: Rembrandt self-portrait sells for over £14.5 million in @Sothebys sale - read more here https://t.co/xGfy5FS67m https://t.c… 19 minutes ago

Tevtwo

Suzanne Tevlin RT @artnews: A Rembrandt self-portrait sells for a record-setting $18.8 million at auction, Petrit Halilaj drops out of the Belgrade Bienni… 19 minutes ago

artdealeronline

Consus Fine Arts RT @lfung: Rembrandt ‘Self-portrait, wearing a ruff and black hat’ sells for $18.7 million at live-streamed @Sothebys auction. Banksy tript… 19 minutes ago

ignacioalperin

Ignacio Alperin Rembrandt Self-Portrait Sells for $18.8 M., Petrit Halilaj Drops Out of Belgrade Biennial, and More: Morning Links… https://t.co/WqDz9mFx82 33 minutes ago

manatweets

Android Facts ☑ Who needs a model anyway? Rembrandt self-portrait sells for record $18.7 million #BreakingNews #cnn… https://t.co/hMiiB4ZDL2 33 minutes ago

AntiqueMag

Antique Collecting Rembrandt self-portrait sells for over £14.5 million in @Sothebys sale - read more here https://t.co/xGfy5FS67m https://t.co/cXzEoqDfLp 40 minutes ago

lfung

Lisa Fung Rembrandt ‘Self-portrait, wearing a ruff and black hat’ sells for $18.7 million at live-streamed @Sothebys auction.… https://t.co/4n8KxTOkBy 48 minutes ago