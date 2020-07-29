|
Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million at Sotheby's
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A self-portrait by Rembrandt sold for 14.5 million pounds ($18.7 million) at a Sotheby's virtual auction Tuesday. The house said that was a new record for a self-portrait by the Dutch master at auction. Sotheby's said “Self portrait wearing a ruff and black hat," from 1632, was sought by six bidders Tuesday. The...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sotheby's International auction house
Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auctionOne of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain today, with a guide price of £12-16m. The work, "Self-portrait..
WorldNews
Help the Hungry: Stunning works from top artists up for grabs at campaign auctionWorks by Ai Weiwei, Tracey Emin and Bridget Riley feature in Sotheby's sale for food surplus charity The Felix Project
Independent
Rembrandt 17th-century Dutch painter and printmaker
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this