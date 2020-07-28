|
Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain today, with a guide price of £12-16m. The work, "Self-portrait wearing a ruff and black hat", will go under the hammer at Sotheby's as part of a 71-lot...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rembrandt 17th-century Dutch painter and printmaker
Sotheby's International auction house
Help the Hungry: Stunning works from top artists up for grabs at campaign auctionWorks by Ai Weiwei, Tracey Emin and Bridget Riley feature in Sotheby's sale for food surplus charity The Felix Project
Independent
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this