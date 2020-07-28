Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auctionOne of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain today, with a guide price of £12-16m. The work, "Self-portrait wearing a ruff and black hat", will go under the hammer at Sotheby's as part of a 71-lot...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rembrandt Rembrandt 17th-century Dutch painter and printmaker


Sotheby's Sotheby's International auction house

Help the Hungry: Stunning works from top artists up for grabs at campaign auction

 Works by Ai Weiwei, Tracey Emin and Bridget Riley feature in Sotheby's sale for food surplus charity The Felix Project
Independent

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction

Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain today, with a guide price of £12-16m. The work, "Self-portrait...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

New book gives inside story of Prince Harry, Meghan’s split with family

New book gives inside story of Prince Harry, Meghan’s split with family Prince Harry and wife Meghan blamed “viper” courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family, according to extracts from a new book published in The...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

MiroCollas

Miro Collas Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction https://t.co/mg8Ipxg4f5 2 hours ago

WhatSellsBest

WhatSellsBest.com ‘One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain on Tuesday, with a guid… https://t.co/gzPkmd28Yc 2 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at #UK auction #RembrandtVanRijn #SothebyAuction https://t.co/VLWSW2ewEu https://t.co/SjlbyRGb12 4 hours ago

InglouriousGwen

SheLeftTheGOP 🌎❤ RT @realTuckFrumper: Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction https://t.co/d0EUuUwnLZ 5 hours ago

Obsessed_W_News

Obsessed With News Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction https://t.co/ejw6XgGQ8S https://t.co/Xku6mOYLN3 5 hours ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction https://t.co/d0EUuUwnLZ 5 hours ago

CitizenWonk

CitizenWonk Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction https://t.co/kr5tZNWwSb https://t.co/bp3AcCbVjN 5 hours ago

Avinash19597043

Avinash Kumar RT @24NewsHD: Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction https://t.co/bYRqlBmLOT https://t.co/Mee00PpFIf 5 hours ago