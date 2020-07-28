Rare Rembrandt goes on sale at UK auction Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain today, with a guide price of £12-16m. The work, "Self-portrait wearing a ruff and black hat", will go under the hammer at One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain today, with a guide price of £12-16m. The work, "Self-portrait wearing a ruff and black hat", will go under the hammer at Sotheby's as part of a 71-lot... 👓 View full article

