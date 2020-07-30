|
LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Roberts back for Arizona’s home opener
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A look at what’s happening around the majors on Thursday: ROBERTS RETURNS Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will be back from a one-game suspension when the defending NL West champions visit Arizona for the Diamondbacks’ home opener. Major League Baseball suspended Roberts one game and Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly eight games on Wednesday, the […]
