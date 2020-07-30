Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Roberts back for Arizona’s home opener

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A look at what’s happening around the majors on Thursday: ROBERTS RETURNS Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will be back from a one-game suspension when the defending NL West champions visit Arizona for the Diamondbacks’ home opener. Major League Baseball suspended Roberts one game and Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly eight games on Wednesday, the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Roberts back for Arizona's home opener

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Roberts back for Arizona's home opener LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Roberts back for Arizona's home opener
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Roberts back for Arizona's home opener https://t.co/5j20w70PQx 10 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 SPORTS: LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Roberts back for Arizona's home opener https://t.co/iGk3q5LChL 11 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Roberts back for Arizona's home opener https://t.co/NMU50cVX2Y #mlb 16 minutes ago

WFXRsports

WFXR Sports LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Roberts back for Arizona’s home opener https://t.co/swPNhbf61g 18 minutes ago

republic_sports

R.Sport LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Roberts back for Arizona's home opener https://t.co/F59Z0CdlBl 21 minutes ago