Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden's VP pick, maybe

Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden's VP pick, maybeShares Joe Biden's vice presidential pick has been one of Washington's best kept secrets but a supposedly accidental news publication and Biden's own teasingly displayed notes are raising expectations that the winner is Kamala Harris. Speculation over the choice of VP is a parlor game played every four years in Washington, but this time the stakes are unusually high. Biden would be 78 on taking office -- the oldest US president ever -- and he has hinted that he might not seek a second term, making his deputy the prime candidate to take on the party's nomination. Biden, who is leading strongly in the polls against Republican President Donald Trump, has also upped the interest...
Obama (Privately) Slams Trump

 Raking in cash for Biden, the former president eases off the gloves: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump trailing Biden by nine points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by nine points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Obama Unleashes on Trump Privately as He Raises $24 Million for Biden

 Barack Obama has spoken candidly about President Trump to party donors, bringing up the sexual assault allegations against Mr. Trump and warning of his efforts..
NYTimes.com

Trump vs. Biden: Where they stand on health, economy, more

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise sweeping progress over the next four years –- via starkly..
WorldNews

'Do not hold grudges': Biden's notes reveal several talking points about Kamala Harris

 The other talking points about Harris were: "Campaigned with me & Jill." "Talented." "Great help to campaign." "Great respect for her."
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris: COVID-stricken USA is desperate for a strong leader. Instead we have Trump.

 If Trump and Republicans can't recognize their missteps and get serious about these crises, it's time for them to move aside and let real leaders lead.
USATODAY.com
Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick [Video]

Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his political career: his running mate. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published
Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search [Video]

Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself from Joe Biden's search for a running mate on Thursday, saying the position should go to a woman of color instead. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

A Half-Century After Wallace, Trump Echoes the Politics of Division

 George Wallace’s speeches and interviews from his 1968 campaign feature language and appeals that sound familiar again as the “law and order” president..
NYTimes.com
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland [Video]

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published

Trump Ally Who Skipped Mask Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 A Republican lawmaker who made a habit of walking around Congress without a mask tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday as he prepared to leave for..
WorldNews
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals [Video]

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday in a much-anticipated congressional hearing that put four of America's most prominent tech CEOs in the hot seat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

