Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden's VP pick, maybe
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Shares Joe Biden's vice presidential pick has been one of Washington's best kept secrets but a supposedly accidental news publication and Biden's own teasingly displayed notes are raising expectations that the winner is Kamala Harris. Speculation over the choice of VP is a parlor game played every four years in Washington, but this time the stakes are unusually high. Biden would be 78 on taking office -- the oldest US president ever -- and he has hinted that he might not seek a second term, making his deputy the prime candidate to take on the party's nomination. Biden, who is leading strongly in the polls against Republican President Donald Trump, has also upped the interest...
Obama (Privately) Slams TrumpRaking in cash for Biden, the former president eases off the gloves: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump trailing Biden by nine points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Obama Unleashes on Trump Privately as He Raises $24 Million for BidenBarack Obama has spoken candidly about President Trump to party donors, bringing up the sexual assault allegations against Mr. Trump and warning of his efforts..
NYTimes.com
Trump vs. Biden: Where they stand on health, economy, moreWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise sweeping progress over the next four years –- via starkly..
WorldNews
'Do not hold grudges': Biden's notes reveal several talking points about Kamala HarrisThe other talking points about Harris were: "Campaigned with me & Jill." "Talented." "Great help to campaign." "Great respect for her."
USATODAY.com
Kamala Harris: COVID-stricken USA is desperate for a strong leader. Instead we have Trump.If Trump and Republicans can't recognize their missteps and get serious about these crises, it's time for them to move aside and let real leaders lead.
USATODAY.com
Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
A Half-Century After Wallace, Trump Echoes the Politics of DivisionGeorge Wallace's speeches and interviews from his 1968 campaign feature language and appeals that sound familiar again as the "law and order" president..
NYTimes.com
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:03Published
Trump Ally Who Skipped Mask Tests Positive For CoronavirusA Republican lawmaker who made a habit of walking around Congress without a mask tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday as he prepared to leave for..
WorldNews
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
