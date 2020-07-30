Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 90,000

WorldNews Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 90,000RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil registered record daily numbers of infections and deaths from the new coronavirus Wednesday, sending its overall death toll surging past 90,000 people. Despite the record figures, the government issued a decree reopening the country to foreign visitors arriving by plane, ending a four-month travel ban in hopes of reviving a lockdown-devastated tourism industry. Brazil, which has been hit harder than any country except the United States in the pandemic, recorded 69,074 new cases and 1,595 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the figures to a total of more than 2.5 million infections and 90,134 people killed since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rio de Janeiro Rio de Janeiro Municipality in Southeast, Brazil

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo [Video]

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:49Published
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown [Video]

Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown

The devoted of the Catholic church welcomed the chance to attend a mass after almost three months praying and listening to ceremonies from home via social media.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Brazilians worry as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Brazilians worry as coronavirus cases surge

Even as they were out for a walk along Copacabana beach, residents of Rio de Janeiro said they were worried about the coronavirus pandemic and their country's efforts to deal with it.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world

It comes after Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's biggest cities, reopened shops this week.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 150,000, highest in the world

 Health experts predict the number could reach 200,000 in less than two months. The United States COVID-19 deaths topped 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest in the..
WorldNews
Buy Brazil for post-COVID-19 portfolio -investor [Video]

Buy Brazil for post-COVID-19 portfolio -investor

The Brazilian and Russian economies have been hit hard by the pandemic and Hercules CEO James McDonald is finding stock market gems in the rubble as he builds a portfolio for the eventual end of COVID-19. He spoke to Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 06:04Published

Record 212 environmental activists murdered in 2019: NGO

 Shares At least 212 environmental campaigners worldwide were murdered in 2019, making last year the deadliest on record for frontline activists battling the..
WorldNews

Brazil's Bolsonaro removes mask in public after coronavirus recovery

 Shares Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday took off his mask in public as he greeted supporters in Brasilia, days after saying he had recovered from the..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19, issuing the first doses to around 900 volunteers on Tuesday (July 21). The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:16Published
Brazil's coronavirus death toll now world's second highest [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll now world's second highest

WHO says while the situation in Brazil remains of 'concern', its health system was standing up to the pressure.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
COVID-19 spreading fast among Brazil's Indigenous tribes [Video]

COVID-19 spreading fast among Brazil's Indigenous tribes

NGOs say the death toll among Indigenous people in Brazil rose from 28 to nearly 200 in a month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: Brazil virus death toll surpasses 80,000

 Brazil's coronavirus death toll surpassed 80,000 Monday, according to health ministry figures, as the country hit second-hardest in the world after the United...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

Elon Musk’s plea for more nickel production sends shares in US-based juniors soaring

 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is on the hunt for sustainably-mined nickel. The Tesla CEO promised nickel companies, during the electric car maker’s 2Q...
Proactive Investors

Israeli innovation is what Brazil needs after coronavirus

Israeli innovation is what Brazil needs after coronavirus A strong economic rebound is underway according to the central bank president Roberto Campos Neto, who said that the bank’s prevision for a 6.4% GDP downturn...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •SeattlePI.comTerra DailyNews24MENAFN.com

Tweets about this