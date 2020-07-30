Arizona Rep. Schweikert admits to 11 spending violations, will face sanction by full House
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () WASHINGTON — Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., has admitted to 11 ethics violations related to improper spending and other financial rulebreaking and has agreed to a $50,000 fine, the House Ethics Committee announced Thursday. As part of the deal, the House will also hold a vote on reprimanding Schweikert, the panel said. The news deals a […]
CNN reports Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Gohmert has frequently and pointedly refused to wear a mask while at the Capitol. While on the House floor during votes, he has spent considerable time speaking to aides...
Members of the House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Congressman John Lewis on Monday. The civil rights icon died Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Rep. Lewis was the conscience..