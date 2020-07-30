Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona Rep. Schweikert admits to 11 spending violations, will face sanction by full House

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., has admitted to 11 ethics violations related to improper spending and other financial rulebreaking and has agreed to a $50,000 fine, the House Ethics Committee announced Thursday. As part of the deal, the House will also hold a vote on reprimanding Schweikert, the panel said. The news deals a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:34

 CNN reports Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Gohmert has frequently and pointedly refused to wear a mask while at the Capitol. While on the House floor during votes, he has spent considerable time speaking to aides...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AOC Shreds Congressman For Sexist Attack [Video]

AOC Shreds Congressman For Sexist Attack

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shredded Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) for his sexist attack against her and the subsequent non-apology he gave on the House floor. Watch the entire 10-minute long..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 09:47Published
Rep. Ted Yoho ‘Apologizes’ to AOC [Video]

Rep. Ted Yoho ‘Apologizes’ to AOC

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fl.) apologized on the House floor for the “abrupt manner” in which he spoke to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). However, Yoho denied calling her a “f**king bitch,”..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
WEB EXTRA: House Moment Of Silence For Rep. John Lewis [Video]

WEB EXTRA: House Moment Of Silence For Rep. John Lewis

Members of the House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Congressman John Lewis on Monday. The civil rights icon died Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Rep. Lewis was the conscience..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this