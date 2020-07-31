|
Harvey Updyke, Alabama fan convicted of poisoning famous trees at Auburn's Toomer's Corner, dies at 71
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Alabama fan Harvey Updyke, who was convicted of poisoning Toomer's Oaks in Auburn, has died at 71, according to his son.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alabama State in the southeastern United States
Lewis laid to rest at historic Atlanta cemeteryAfter nearly a week of observances that took John Lewis' body from his birthplace in Alabama to the nation's capital to Georgia, the late civil rights leader was..
USATODAY.com
Besides Lacking Beds, Eleven US States Face Critical Shortage Of ICU Medical Professionals
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:23Published
Auburn, Alabama City in Alabama, United States
You Might Like
Tweets about this