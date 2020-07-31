LeBron James comes through for Lakers with game-winning basket, delivers message upon NBA's restart

Joel Rush As much as I also want to see a bigger focus on the social justice and police brutality issues, and that is in part… https://t.co/nXNdOnI9Pg 2 days ago MySoulRadio https://t.co/K3Usia5cb5 Sports Update 'This is a time where we're being heard': How the NBA is fighting for change… https://t.co/85dd0H9TSD 2 days ago StubOrder.com 🎟💺 'This is a time where we're being heard': How the NBA is fighting for change from inside the bubble: NBA players an… https://t.co/UE5WQT9tb3 2 days ago Philippe C. Quilala RT @OneSportsPHL: #NBA players and coaches have been using their platform to advocate for social justice since arriving at the Disney campu… 2 days ago One Sports #NBA players and coaches have been using their platform to advocate for social justice since arriving at the Disney… https://t.co/i6MmYbbBha 2 days ago GlobalParadigmShift NBA coaches using platform for social justice https://t.co/i2XlzAif40 1 week ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 NBA coaches using platform for social justice https://t.co/MPMwVzcvpm 1 week ago PIO Toolkit NBA coaches using platform for social justice https://t.co/AFbnVJfoIN 1 week ago