LeBron James comes through for Lakers with game-winning basket, delivers message upon NBA's restart

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
LeBron James had a message after lifting the Lakers to a victory over the Clippers with a clutch basket late.
News video: Ric Bucher: Clippers need to demonstrate they are better than the Lakers in tonight's matchup

Ric Bucher: Clippers need to demonstrate they are better than the Lakers in tonight's matchup

 In tonight's NBA opener, the Clippers will matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers. Both teams will have much to prove, but for Ric Bucher, the Clippers will need to demonstrate that they are the best team in the West.

LeBron James American basketball player

LeBron James says he won't turn off social media during NBA's restart

 "Zero Dark Thirty-23" won't be a thing for LeBron James this year in the playoffs as he seeks to stay connected to his family while in Florida bubble.
USATODAY.com

Lakers' LeBron James leading NBA effort to 'continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor'

 LeBron James and the Lakers played their first scrimmage in the Orlando bubble, but James spent much of his energy speaking about Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James: NBA is still reeling from Kobe Bryant loss [Video]

LeBron James: NBA is still reeling from Kobe Bryant loss

LA Lakers star LeBron James said Kobe Bryant in still in everyone's thoughts as the NBA prepares to restart after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duration: 00:33
LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off [Video]

LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off

Tim Hales/AP Liverpool F.C. won the Premier League on Thursday. In 2011, LeBron James received a 2% stake in the historic club. Liverpool, like many Premier League clubs, has grown in value, and James' initial investment has grown over six times the original value. Liverpool won its Premier League title on Thursday, thanks to an upset victory by Chelsea over Manchester City, ensuring no other club could catch Liverpool in points this season.

Duration: 00:33

Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are Lakers, Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for Bucks?

 USA TODAY Sports experts reveal the burning questions that they want answered as the 2019-20 NBA season restarts in the Orlando bubble.
USATODAY.com

Lakers' Alex Caruso skips sister's wedding to stay inside NBA's Disney bubble: 'Worked too hard'

 Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso missed his older sister Megan's wedding in Texas over the weekend to remain in the NBA bubble.
USATODAY.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test led to NBA shutdown, hits winning free throws to beat Pelicans as season resumes

 In a bit of symmetry, Rudy Gobert scored the first and last points in Utah's win, months after his positive COVID-19 test led the NBA to shut down.
USATODAY.com

Pelicans and Jazz lock arms and kneel during national anthem before NBA restart opener

 All players and coaches, as well as the referees, knelt during the anthem to protest systemic racism ahead of the NBA's first game in Orlando.
USATODAY.com

NBA: Basketball's unique role in the United States' discussion about racism

 Basketball is perhaps the sport best placed to challenge racial inequality. Is the NBA doing it right?
BBC News

Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

Clippers' Williams in 10-day quarantine after visiting strip club

 Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams will miss two games when the NBA season restarts after admitting he visited a strip club, breaking security rules.
BBC News

Clippers' Lou Williams to undergo 10-day quarantine, miss first two games after leaving NBA campus

 Lou Williams will have to complete a 10-day quarantine after spending part of a pre-approved absence at an Atlanta strip club.
USATODAY.com

NBA coaches using platform for social justice

 Orlando coach Steve Clifford and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers discuss the need for societal change. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Cousin Sal: Let's face it, Lakers vs Clippers match-up is all about LeBron James [Video]

Cousin Sal: Let's face it, Lakers vs Clippers match-up is all about LeBron James

The much anticipated match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers airs tonight. With players on both sides sitting out, Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel..

Duration: 01:11
Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody [Video]

Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody

Colin Cowherd is floored by criticisms of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James' work ethic, implying that his competitiveness and motivation to win is overbearing and overwhelming. He explains that..

Duration: 04:57
Shannon Sharpe explains what Anthony Davis' eye injury means for LeBron & the Lakers [Video]

Shannon Sharpe explains what Anthony Davis' eye injury means for LeBron & the Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sat out the Lakers final scrimmage game ahead of tomorrow night’s first game back against the Clippers. Now AD’s status remains in question tomorrow night. Frank..

Duration: 02:35

NBA Restarts with Nod to Black Lives Matter, LeBron James Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

 The NBA is back in session and the season re-opener began with all four teams kneeling during the national anthem as a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement....
Just Jared

News24.com | Players kneel as NBA restarts in Florida 'bubble'

 The NBA relaunched its coronavirus-hit season, with players taking a knee during the US national anthem in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
News24


