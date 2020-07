You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Ellen DeGeneres become a canceled celebrity amid investigation?



Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show is under investigation after a report surfaced alleging a toxic work environment surfaced. Will Ellen be canceled? Credit: nypost Duration: 08:33 Published 7 hours ago Australian TV Host Reveals 'Bizarre' Experience With Ellen



Australian TV host Neil Breen is dishing about his “bizarre” experience interviewing Ellen DeGeneres for Australia's “Today” show in 2013. According to Fox News Breen had several complaints.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:12 Published 15 hours ago ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia



‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Allegations in Letter to Staff, Takes Responsibility & Vows to 'Correct the Issues' Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out in response to the allegations that have been made about an alleged “toxic culture” that has developed behind the scenes at...

Just Jared 10 hours ago





Tweets about this