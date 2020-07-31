Global  
 

Democracy is the loser of Trump’s vote-delay ploy

Friday, 31 July 2020
Democracy is the loser of Trump’s vote-delay ployWhat once seemed a paranoid fantasy is now looking plausible: Well behind in the polls, President Donald Trump is suggesting a possible delay in the 2020 US election. Here’s what he tweeted on Thursday: There are major ironies here. Trump has repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus pandemic and called for rapid opening of cities, businesses and schools. Now he is fearful that people cannot “safely vote,” and wants to delay the election? see also Trump relaunches campaign with vaccine promise, vision of 'incredible' future Using face masks and sanitizer, couples say 'I do' in Vegas COVID-19: Reopened US theme parks adjust to new normal Photos: All 50 US states ease COVID-19 restrictions A key...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Baker: 'Critically Important' That November Election Happen As Scheduled

Baker: 'Critically Important' That November Election Happen As Scheduled 01:32

 The governor answered a question on the November election hours after the president suggested that it should be delayed.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Gen Z Democrats say Trump swamping Biden in digital ads: Poll

 Washington, July 31 : Nearly half of the youngest or “Gen Z” Democratic voters said that they have seen digital advertising from US President Donald Trump..
WorldNews
New Trump restrictions leave DACA hopefuls behind [Video]

New Trump restrictions leave DACA hopefuls behind

Mariana Pineda is one of the DACA hopefuls who now find their immigration status in limbo after the Trump administration announced it would be rejecting any new applications for the program. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
Donald Trump walks back election ‘delay’ amid backlash [Video]

Donald Trump walks back election ‘delay’ amid backlash

US President Donald Trump has walked back the idea of a “delay” to November’spresidential election just hours after suggesting it. Mr Trump was criticisedby both the Republicans and the Democrats after raising the possibility ofdelaying the poll as he made unsubstantiated allegations that increased postalvoting will result in fraud. The president told reporters: “Do I want to see adate change? No. But I don’t want to see a crooked election.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election [Video]

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election

A number of congressional Republicans have openly rejected Trump's recent suggestion. Trump tweeted on Thursday that November's presidential election should be delayed. However, the President would..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election

The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed [Video]

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed President Donald Trump made the suggestion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning. Donald Trump, via Twitter Trump has made claims of fraudulent mail-in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

US President Trump likely to be only world leader to address UN General Assembly session in person

 US President Donald Trump is likely to travel to New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly session in September, the only world leader to address this...
Mid-Day

Joe Biden Disses Kanye West + Donald Trump: “You Won’t Have To Worry About My Tweets When I’m President”

Joe Biden Disses Kanye West + Donald Trump: “You Won’t Have To Worry About My Tweets When I’m President” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is ready to play dirty. The potential future head of state has delivered some major shade to both President Donald...
SOHH

