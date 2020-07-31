Democracy is the loser of Trump’s vote-delay ploy Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

What once seemed a paranoid fantasy is now looking plausible: Well behind in the polls, President Donald Trump is suggesting a possible delay in the 2020 US election. Here's what he tweeted on Thursday: There are major ironies here. Trump has repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus pandemic and called for rapid opening of cities, businesses and schools. Now he is fearful that people cannot "safely vote," and wants to delay the election?


