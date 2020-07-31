Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Verstappen sets fastest time in practice at British GP

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first practice session for the British Grand Prix on Friday and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel sat out most of the session with a car problem. Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 27.422 seconds in his Red Bull to finish ahead of championship […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new MINI John Cooper Works GP on the Nürburgring [Video]

The new MINI John Cooper Works GP on the Nürburgring

A rarity with racing genes sets new benchmarks for performance in the premium small car segment. The new MINI John Cooper Works GP is the fastest model of the British brand that has ever been approved..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:58Published
The new John Cooper Works GP Pack - Roundabout [Video]

The new John Cooper Works GP Pack - Roundabout

A rarity with racing genes sets new benchmarks for performance in the premium small car segment. The new MINI John Cooper Works GP is the fastest model of the British brand that has ever been approved..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:59Published
Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today [Video]

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today  - after being given just six working days to prepare.As many as 10,000 practices were once again able to treat patients on a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Bottas leads 3rd practice for British GP ahead of qualifying

 SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in third and final practice for the British Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this