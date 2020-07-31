Verstappen sets fastest time in practice at British GP
Friday, 31 July 2020 () SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first practice session for the British Grand Prix on Friday and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel sat out most of the session with a car problem. Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 27.422 seconds in his Red Bull to finish ahead of championship […]
