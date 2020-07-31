|
US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers increased their spending in June by a solid 5.6%, helping regain some of record plunge that occurred after the coronavirus struck hard in March and paralyzed the economy. But the virus’ resurgence in much of the country could impede further gains. Last month’s rise in consumer spending followed a seasonally […]
