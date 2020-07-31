US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers increased their spending in June by a solid 5.6%, helping regain some of record plunge that occurred after the coronavirus struck hard in March and paralyzed the economy. But the virus’ resurgence in much of the country could impede further gains. Last month’s rise in consumer spending followed a seasonally […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. consumer spending rebounds; income drops



U.S. consumer spending rebounded by the most on record in May. But as Fred Katayama reports, the gains are not likely to be sustainable, with income dropping and expected to decline further as millions.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56 Published on June 26, 2020

Tweets about this