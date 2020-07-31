Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers increased their spending in June by a solid 5.6%, helping regain some of record plunge that occurred after the coronavirus struck hard in March and paralyzed the economy. But the virus’ resurgence in much of the country could impede further gains. Last month’s rise in consumer spending followed a seasonally […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. consumer spending rebounds; income drops [Video]

U.S. consumer spending rebounds; income drops

U.S. consumer spending rebounded by the most on record in May. But as Fred Katayama reports, the gains are not likely to be sustainable, with income dropping and expected to decline further as millions..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this