Taylor Swift responds to accusation she copied 'Folklore' logo from Black designer

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has responded to accusations that she stole the logo of her latest merchandise for "Folklore" from Black designer Amira Rasool's company.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trending: Taylor Swift Merchandise

Trending: Taylor Swift Merchandise 00:33

 Singer Taylor Swift and her team are changing the design on many pieces of their mechandise after being accused of stealing her logo from another designer.

