Taylor Swift Praised by Black Artist for Resolving Plagiarism Accusations Over 'Folklore' Logo Amira Rasool expresses her gratitude after the 'Cardigan' singer agrees to remove 'the' from the merchandise of her new album following complaint from the owner...

AceShowbiz 7 hours ago