Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.
