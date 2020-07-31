Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19

St. Louis Mayor Apologizes For Revealing Names Of Demonstrators



The mayor of St. Louis apologized to demonstrators who wanted to defund the police. According to Gizmodo, she read the full names and street addresses of these demonstrators. During a town hall live stream she spoke about the proposals demonstrators offered. Mayor Lyda Krewson said she didn’t “intend to harm anyone or cause distress.” Soon after her mistake, a petition demanding Krewson’s resignation has received more than 26,800 signatures.

