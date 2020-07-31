|
Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.
