Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, team isolating in hotel Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed due to a player testing positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports. A Cardinal executive told 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano the team is self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee. There has been no official announcement from the team or the MLB but the executive said, "We are not going to the ballpark." Several MLB insiders also are reporting the postponement. Jon Heyman, who's an MLB Network Insider, cited… 👓 View full article

