Milwaukee Brewers home opener against St. Louis postponed due to Covid-19, team isolating in Milwaukee hotel Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The St. Louis Cardinals against Milwaukee Brewers game scheduled for this afternoon at Miller Park has been postponed due to multiple players testing positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports. A Cardinal executive told St. Louis' 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano the team is self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee. There has been no official announcement from the team or the MLB but the executive said, "We are not going to the ballpark." Several MLB insiders also are reporting the postponement.… 👓 View full article

