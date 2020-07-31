Global  
 

F1 Driver Sergio Perez Tests COVID-19 Positive, to Miss British GP

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
F1 Driver Sergio Perez Tests COVID-19 Positive, to Miss British GPRacing Point driver Sergio Perez has tested positive for coronavirus and thus will not be able to race in this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Perez was absent from the circuit on Thursday after self-isolating...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test

Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test 01:27

 Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez is self-isolating after an inconclusive test for COVID-19.

