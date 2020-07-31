Global  
 

Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season. Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown, who played one game last season for the Patriots before being released, can […]
