WRB RT @business: Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok from the U.S. on Saturday. “I will sign the document tomorrow,” he said https://t.co/wZ… 12 seconds ago Jonas Barnawi RT @technology: Donald Trump cast doubt on the idea that TikTok would be sold to an American company https://t.co/AO3MFPwpoE 20 seconds ago Carmen Elizabeth Juanita de Costa Brava Cortez RT @PopCrave: Donald Trump tells reporters he will ban TikTok from the United States as early as this Saturday, boasting he can use an exec… 49 seconds ago Steve Holland Donald Trump said he plans to bar the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok from operating in the U.S… https://t.co/ReuxnkMLzV 54 seconds ago Luc Pelletier RT @business: JUST IN: Donald Trump says he plans to bar the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok from operating in the U.S. https://… 59 seconds ago Malwana Plus President Donald Trump says that he will ban the popular app TikTok from operating in the United States, rejecting… https://t.co/pTRBypUf9q 1 minute ago Matt Rocha RT @ksatnews: President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United Sta… 1 minute ago SalujaSK USA POTUS DONALD TRUMP SAYS HE WILL BAN TikTok https://t.co/sepEbJaDcF 1 minute ago