Boston marathon bombing: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence overturned by appeals court

Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet



A 40-year-old man of Tibetan heritage took over an 800 km long journey on two wheels - all to raise awareness about the oppressive conditions in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party. Lobsang Jinpa, a former political prisoner, who now, lives in the United States set out from Boston on his bicycle for Washington DC. He began his ride two weeks ago to reach Washington DC. Members of the Capital Area Tibetan Association Board and the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress met Lobsang on his way to the White House and together they raised slogans against China.

