Boston marathon bombing: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence overturned by appeals court

WorldNews Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Boston marathon bombing: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence overturned by appeals courtDzhokhar Tsarnaev's brother was killed in a shoot-out with police: Getty A federal appeals court has overturned the Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence. The decision by a three-judge panel says that the judge that oversaw the original case did not adequately screen the jury for potential biases. A new sentencing hearing has been ordered to decide whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be executed. His conviction stands. “But make no...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
News video: Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Death Sentenced Overturned

Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Death Sentenced Overturned 00:30

 A federal appeals court has overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Kyrgyzstani-American man convicted of the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013

Trump pans overturning of Boston bombing sentence

 President Donald Trump calls a federal appeals court decision to overturn the sentence of of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, "ridiculous."..
Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence overturned, new trial ordered for sentencing phase

 A federal appeals court said the new trial for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will only decide whether he's executed. He remains in prison for life.
 
Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence Is Thrown Out by Court

 Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted after bombings that killed three people and wounded more than 260, will receive a new penalty-phase trial.
Boston Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.

Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet [Video]

Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet

A 40-year-old man of Tibetan heritage took over an 800 km long journey on two wheels - all to raise awareness about the oppressive conditions in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party. Lobsang Jinpa, a former political prisoner, who now, lives in the United States set out from Boston on his bicycle for Washington DC. He began his ride two weeks ago to reach Washington DC. Members of the Capital Area Tibetan Association Board and the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress met Lobsang on his way to the White House and together they raised slogans against China.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Boston Marathon Boston Marathon World's oldest regularly run marathon

