Boston marathon bombing: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence overturned by appeals court
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's brother was killed in a shoot-out with police: Getty A federal appeals court has overturned the Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence. The decision by a three-judge panel says that the judge that oversaw the original case did not adequately screen the jury for potential biases. A new sentencing hearing has been ordered to decide whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be executed. His conviction stands. “But make no...
