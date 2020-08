DOJ will again seek death penalty for Boston Bomber, AG Barr says Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Attorney General William Barr on Thursday said the Justice Department will seek to reinstate a death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted of carrying out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, following a court’s ruling last month that tossed Tsarnaev's death sentence. 👓 View full article