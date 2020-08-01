Global  
 

Bottas leads 3rd practice for British GP ahead of qualifying

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in third and final practice for the British Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday. The Finnish driver was 0.14 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One champion. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third in somewhat cooler conditions at Silverstone following […]
