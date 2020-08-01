Global  
 

33 crew infected on Hurtigruten ship: Passengers disembarked, potentially exposing communities

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Thirty-three crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 onboard Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen, the first to sail internationally since the pandemic began.
Hurtigruten Norwegian freight and passenger shipping service along Norway's western and northern coast between Bergen and Kirkenes


Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

