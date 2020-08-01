|
33 crew infected on Hurtigruten ship: Passengers disembarked, potentially exposing communities
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Thirty-three crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 onboard Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen, the first to sail internationally since the pandemic began.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurtigruten Norwegian freight and passenger shipping service along Norway's western and northern coast between Bergen and Kirkenes
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Multiple number of St. Louis Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19; game Saturday postponedMultiple players, staff on the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Saturday's game against the Brewers.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: Robot cleaners deployed in bid to keep city centre Covid-freeAutonomous machines identify street furniture and high risk touch points - then spray them with alcohol dilute
Independent
UP COVID update: 51,354 patients recovered so far
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Roald Amundsen Norwegian polar researcher, who was the first to reach the South Pole
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this