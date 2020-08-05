The Latest: 44 test positive on Norwegian cruise ship Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )





Following the outbreak on the MS Roald Amundsen, the ship’s owner halted all cruises on Monday and Norway closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks.



The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said late Tuesday that 35 crew members and nine passengers had tested positive. All passengers were registered as living in Norway. They were not identified.



The cruise line often acts like a local ferry, traveling from port to port along Norway’s west coast. Some passengers disembarked along the route and authorities fear they may have spread the virus to local communities.



In the Arctic harbor of Bodoe, neither crew nor passengers were allowed to get off the cruise ship Seadream 1 after a person from Denmark tested positive on Tuesday upon returning home. The vessel arrived early Wednesday, and tests will be carried out on the pier, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.



