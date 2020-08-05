Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Latest: 44 test positive on Norwegian cruise ship

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The number of people on a Norwegian cruise ship who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached 44, authorities said.

Following the outbreak on the MS Roald Amundsen, the ship’s owner halted all cruises on Monday and Norway closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said late Tuesday that 35 crew members and nine passengers had tested positive. All passengers were registered as living in Norway. They were not identified.

The cruise line often acts like a local ferry, traveling from port to port along Norway’s west coast. Some passengers disembarked along the route and authorities fear they may have spread the virus to local communities.

In the Arctic harbor of Bodoe, neither crew nor passengers were allowed to get off the cruise ship Seadream 1 after a person from Denmark tested positive on Tuesday upon returning home. The vessel arrived early Wednesday, and tests will be carried out on the pier, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Lives Lost: Parents hoped baby Kobe would play basketball

— Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts

— ‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

— Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation

— California’s often-forgotten Imperial County is an example of how the coronavirus has been especially damaging to lower-income and Latino households. The county is heavily Hispanic and poor, and has some of California’s highest infection rates.

— Education officials in Alabama say more than 4,000 new laptop computers bound for a school district are being held by customs due to human rights...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Around the World in 90 Seconds: August 3, 2020

Around the World in 90 Seconds: August 3, 2020 01:44

 The World Health Organization says more research is needed as it looks into the origins of COVID-19. In Afghanistan, the Islamic State Group continued its assault on a prison where several fighters are being held. A Norwegian cruise ship halted operations after more than 40 people contracted...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ruby Princess: Class action building against cruise operator [Video]

Ruby Princess: Class action building against cruise operator

Hit hard by the pandemic, the global cruise ship industry could remain in murky waters for some time.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

The Latest: 44 test positive on Norwegian cruise ship

 Authorities say the number of people on a Norwegian cruise ship who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached 44
Newsday

36 crew test positive for virus on Norwegian cruise ship

 Thirty-six crew members confined on a Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Saturday. Arriving at the northern...
Japan Today

Scores of passengers on Norwegian cruise ship test positive for Covid-19

 The number of passengers on a Norwegian cruise ship who have tested positive for coronavirus has reached 43, authorities said.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

SEO_Mktg

#SEOMarketing The Latest: 44 test positive on Norwegian cruise ship https://t.co/kpcfI9DIEh 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime The Latest: 44 test positive on Norwegian cruise ship - Aug 5 @ 5:18 AM ET https://t.co/grdvqMnL9S 2 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: The Latest: 44 test positive on Norwegian cruise ship https://t.co/Rm2lw2PdA7 2 hours ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) The Latest: 44 test positive on Norwegian cruise ship https://t.co/CZ9zBDNJ08 #Business #ConsumerServices… https://t.co/QzPXnILxqp 3 hours ago

NewsWords3

News Words MANY PEOPLE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 ON THE NORWEGIAN CRUISE Read full article visit: https://t.co/ZuLe6YpFtd F… https://t.co/RozDt6Wp31 1 day ago

scroll_in

scroll.in At least 41 passengers & crew on a Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19. Hundreds more passenger… https://t.co/DK9LliSlP9 1 day ago