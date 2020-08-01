Global  
 

Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 list

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the eighth player that the Detroit Lions have placed on the COVID-19 list and the most prominent NFL player so far.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Lions place Golladay, Hockenson on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list

Lions place Golladay, Hockenson on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list 01:05

 Lions place Golladay, Hockenson on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list | Brad Galli has more

Detroit Lions Detroit Lions National Football League franchise in Detroit, Michigan


National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

