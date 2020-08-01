|
Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 list
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the eighth player that the Detroit Lions have placed on the COVID-19 list and the most prominent NFL player so far.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Matthew Stafford American football quarterback
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Detroit Lions National Football League franchise in Detroit, Michigan
National Football League Professional American football league
