Blackhawks stun Oilers 6-4 in series opener Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews added two goals and one assist. Connor McDavid had a goal and […] 👓 View full article

