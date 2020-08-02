|
Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors restarted their season by beating the slow-starting Los Angeles Lakers for the 11th straight time, 107-92 on Saturday night. OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this