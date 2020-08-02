Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors restarted their season by beating the slow-starting Los Angeles Lakers for the 11th straight time, 107-92 on Saturday night. OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Todd Fuhrman: The Lakers could show some fatigue vs the Raptors

Todd Fuhrman: The Lakers could show some fatigue vs the Raptors 01:09

 LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers will face the Toronto Raptors Saturday, Todd Fuhrman explains why he likes the Raptors against the Lakers.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers

Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

MONEYTALKS_2

.TORONTO. RT @CP24: Kyle Lowry poured in 33 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to victory in their opening game of the… 17 seconds ago

Creeperlox

EnderLox RT @SportsCentre: Kyle Lowry scores 33 points with 14 rebounds and six assists to lead the #Raptors to a 107-92 victory over the #Lakers in… 23 seconds ago

11bkjimena

Kevin Jimena RT @Sportsnet: The Raptors have now beaten the Lakers in 11-straight games. https://t.co/LzPzUzhlXi 31 seconds ago

VisGeethan

Geethan Vis RT @StarSports: Just in: Kyle Lowry scores 33 to lead #Raptors to victory over Lakers https://t.co/vVfH0C3XHj 2 minutes ago

spinph

SPIN.ph Raptors haven't lost to the Lakers since the 2014-2015 season https://t.co/u9D9fUyBsN via @SpinPh 2 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers https://t.co/O9ZdRnRFzQ 2 minutes ago