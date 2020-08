Trump renomination to be private, marking first such instance in modern history Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Journalists will be barred as more than 300 Republican delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally vote to make Trump the GOP standard-bearer once more. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Republican renomination of Trump to be held in private For the first time in modern history, the vote by 336 delegates in North Carolina on August 24 will be held privately.

Al Jazeera 5 hours ago





Tweets about this