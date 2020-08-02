Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather in Ayodhya: DIG



Ayodhya DIG, Deepak Kumar on August 02 said that on foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple, not more than 5 people allowed to gather. "A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya. COVID-19 protocol has also been followed. COVID warriors will also be deployed. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather. Shops would be open in the city," said DIG.

