|
Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state declared a disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19. Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, is already under a reimposed six-week stay-home order...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather in Ayodhya: DIG
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself confirmed the news from his official Twitter account.
DNA
COVID-19: Hyderabad International Airport gets 'mass fever screening system' to check passengers with high temperatures"The new thermal scanner is capable of scanning, detecting, and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature. The system automatically adjusts and..
DNA
Up Minister Succumbs To Covid-19
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15Published
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Victoria announces State of Disaster as Melbourne enters drastic Stage 4 coronavirus lockdownWith the Melbourne outbreak showing no signs of slowing, Victorian health authorities are preparing to introduce further restrictions in the state.
SBS
Melbourne enters drastic Stage 4 coronavirus lockdown as Victoria records 671 new casesWith the Melbourne outbreak showing no signs of slowing, Victorian health authorities are preparing to introduce further restrictions in the state.
SBS
Melbourne under drastic Stage 4 coronavirus lockdown as Victoria records 671 new casesWith the Melbourne outbreak showing no signs of slowing, Victorian health authorities are preparing to introduce further restrictions in the state.
SBS
Coronavirus: Victoria declares state of disaster after spike in casesThe Australian state's premier says "we must go harder" after a surge in new coronavirus infections.
BBC News
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Gifts to celebrate Eid al-Adha bring joy to Melbourne's public housing towersVictoria's COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically changed Islamic celebrations this weekend, especially for public housing residents in Melbourne.
SBS
Vic Muslims get creative with Eid al-AdhaVictoria's COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically changed Islamic celebrations this weekend, especially for public housing residents in Melbourne.
SBS
What has changed in Melbourne as Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions take hold?An overnight curfew is among the latest restrictions placed on Melbourne to fight its growing coronavirus contagion.
SBS
New York City Largest city in the United States
Museum of Food and Drink takes culinary education onlineFood in museums is usually frowned upon, except for a relatively new institution in Brooklyn, New York. The Museum of Food and Drink was funded to showcase..
CBS News
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospitalWashington – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. FILE - In..
WorldNews
Microsoft said to be in talks to buy TikTok in USNEW YORK: Microsoft is exploring an acquisition of TikTok’s operations in the US, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified..
WorldNews
US stocks gain amid solid tech earningsNew York, Aug 1 : US stocks finished higher on Friday, fueled by strong earnings reports from big tech names. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this