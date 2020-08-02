Global  
 

Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

WorldNews Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19 MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia's Victoria state declared a disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19. Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, is already under a reimposed six-week stay-home order...
