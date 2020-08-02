|
Tropical Storm Isaias's path nears east coast of Florida
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Bands of heavy rain from Isaias soaked portions of Florida's east coast Sunday morning as the tropical storm slowly spun just offshore.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Tropical Storm Isaias nears coronavirus-hit FloridaForecasters have warned that Tropical Storm Isaias could strengthen into a hurricane.
BBC News
Florida’s Summer of DreadThe coronavirus had entrenched itself in communities from Pensacola to Key West, killing more than 7,000 Floridians. Then came Tropical Storm Isaias.
NYTimes.com
Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens downHurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the US state of Florida, where officials said..
USATODAY.com
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and AnalysisFlorida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as the storm Isaias threatens the East Coast.
NYTimes.com
Republicans ban media from party convention ‘due to coronavirus’The vote to renominate Donald Trump for US president at the Republican Convention is to be held in private later this month without members of the press present...
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this