Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Isaias's path nears east coast of Florida

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Bands of heavy rain from Isaias soaked portions of Florida's east coast Sunday morning as the tropical storm slowly spun just offshore.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias

South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias 03:38

 The crew from the Seagate Beach Club in Florida remove excess lounge chairs and other resort equipment from the beach, preparring for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias on Friday (July 31).

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Tropical Storm Isaias nears coronavirus-hit Florida

 Forecasters have warned that Tropical Storm Isaias could strengthen into a hurricane.
BBC News

Florida’s Summer of Dread

 The coronavirus had entrenched itself in communities from Pensacola to Key West, killing more than 7,000 Floridians. Then came Tropical Storm Isaias.
NYTimes.com

Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

 Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the US state of Florida, where officials said..
USATODAY.com
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The storm -- pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as) -- is the Atlantic's earliest storm on record to begin with an "I." As of 2 a.m. Saturday, Isaias was about 115 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas, and was moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 Florida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as the storm Isaias threatens the East Coast.
NYTimes.com

Republicans ban media from party convention ‘due to coronavirus’

 The vote to renominate Donald Trump for US president at the Republican Convention is to be held in private later this month without members of the press present...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias [Video]

Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 utility crews from 20 states are stationed in Daytona Beach ready to assist customers affected by Isaias.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias is slowly pushing closer to South Florida and the Treasure Coast early Sunday morning and is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 05:57Published
Isaias heads toward east coast [Video]

Isaias heads toward east coast

Isaias heads towards Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this