Home minister Amit Shah, TN governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive

COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive



COVID-19 on August 2 claimed life of UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani. Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor tested positive for coronavirus. India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Disease claimed lives of 853 people in a day. Cases are on uphill in Andhra Pradesh, as state recorded 8555 new cases. Over 1.98 crore samples have been tested so far, according to ICMR.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970