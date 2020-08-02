Global  
 

Home minister Amit Shah, TN governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive

WorldNews Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Home minister Amit Shah, TN governor Banwarilal Purohit test positiveUnion home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures to have...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News

Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News 01:18

 Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah Tweeted, On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health...

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Babul Supriyo to go into self-isolation

 Union minister Babul Supriyo said on Sunday that he was going into self-isolation as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive coronavirus...
IndiaTimes
Banwarilal Purohit Banwarilal Purohit Indian politician

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19, advised home isolation

 The 80-year-old Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet, as the COVID-19 infection is mild.
DNA

Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India


