Suspect Arrested In Case Of Murdered Michigan Pro Poker Player



Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of professional poker player Susie Zhao. Newser reports Zhao's body was found badly burned on July 13th, near the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area outside Detroit. She had raked in more than $152,000 as a professional player and was said to be good at paying her debts. Police in White Lake Township, Michigan, took a 60-year-old Pontiac man into custody after pulling him over near the I-275 and Michigan Avenue.



