Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prime minister of Kosovo tests positive for Covid-19

WorldNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Prime minister of Kosovo tests positive for Covid-19Europe Prime minister of Kosovo tests positive for Covid-19 Kosovo’s Avdullah Hoti says he only has a ‘mild cough’ and will self-isolate at home. Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of Kosovo poses for photographers prior to a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on June 25, 2020. |...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: India's interior minister hospitalized

India's interior minister hospitalized 01:03

 Amit Shah, India's interior minister and a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweets that he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus. David Doyle reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kosovo Kosovo partially recognised state in the Balkans

EU 'back in the driver's seat' as Serbia-Kosovo talks resume [Video]

EU 'back in the driver's seat' as Serbia-Kosovo talks resume

Serbia-Kosovo deal: Can Brussels succeed where the White House failed?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:52Published
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague [Video]

War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague

'Nobody can rewrite history', Thaci says, before answering questions on his alleged war crimes committed in the 1990s.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Avdullah Hoti Avdullah Hoti Kosovan politician

Kosovo's new government eases trade restrictions with rival Serbia [Video]

Kosovo's new government eases trade restrictions with rival Serbia

Just days after coming to power Kosovo's new prime minister Avdullah Hoti has lifted some of the restrictions on Serb goods entering the country.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today, review plans ahead of Ram Temple event

 The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya yesterday but it was cancelled due to the demise of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was..
DNA

COVID-19: DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate

 Government officials told PTI that the approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI Dr V G Somani late Sunday night after..
IndiaTimes

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

 Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the second NFL head coach test positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' key attractions at Jodhpur restaurant [Video]

'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' key attractions at Jodhpur restaurant

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, a restaurant in Jodhpur has introduced a special cuisine to spread awareness. 'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' on food menu have caught all the attention. "I came here to celebrate friendship day, the COVID curry and mask naan grabbed my attention," said a customer at the eatery. "We are taking precautions and have also started digital menu. We want to spread awareness through special cuisine," restaurant owner said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Charles Michel Charles Michel Belgian politician, former Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed [Video]

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed

Tense recovery talks have revealed deep political fractures in the European Union, questioning its ability to stay unified. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:29Published
EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins [Video]

EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins

Charles Michel who chairs the summit is expected to reveal new proposals ahead of Sunday's meeting to bridge the gap between the 'frugal four' countries (Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden) and other countries who don't want to see big cuts and conditions added to the recovery fund.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published
Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020 [Video]

Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. PM Modi said, "India and European Union are natural partners. Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," said PM Modi at the 15th India-EU (virtual) summit. European side has been headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India-EU summit was cancelled in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks

Boris Johnson has said there is a “very good” chance of securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as both sides agreed “new momentum” was needed to get negotiations back on track. The Prime Minister called for an agreement to be reached by the end of July after talks with the EU’s leaders. But European Council chief Charles Michel said the EU would not be pressured into buying a “pig in a poke” and insisted Brussels would stand by its demands for the UK to agree to a “level playing field” to ensure fair competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

European Council European Council institution of the European Union

Stringent health measures ahead of EU summit on COVID-19 recovery plan [Video]

Stringent health measures ahead of EU summit on COVID-19 recovery plan

Health and safety preparations were made for the arrival of European Union leaders for day two of EU budget negotiations. Workers conducted a deep clean of the meeting room at the European Council in Brussels before negotiations continued.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA [Video]

15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA

The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava informed that 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. Anurag Srivastava said, "The 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. It will be co-chaired by Prime Minister, President of European Council and President of European Commission. The summit will review India-EU cooperation, also expected to discuss developments around COVID."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Algerians no longer allowed into EU after COVID-19 case spike [Video]

Algerians no longer allowed into EU after COVID-19 case spike

Brussels has excluded people from Algeria from travelling into the EU amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the North African country.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published

How the Dutch PM hijacked the EU summit

 When the leaders of the 27 nations gathered in Brussels last weekend for what would be a marathon summit on the current and future financing of the European..
WorldNews

Three-year-old girl dies as new coronavirus infections grow in Belgium

 BRUSSELS: A three-year-old girl has become Belgium's youngest known victim of the coronavirus, officials said Friday, as the country confronts a worrying growth..
WorldNews
Brussels opens its first cycling 'motorway' in bid to start post-lockdown bike revolution [Video]

Brussels opens its first cycling 'motorway' in bid to start post-lockdown bike revolution

It is part of an effort to increase sustainable travel, respect social distancing and ease pressure on crowded public transport in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:46Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive [Video]

COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive

COVID-19 on August 2 claimed life of UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani. Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor tested positive for coronavirus. India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
LK Advani, MM Joshi to attend Ayodhya ceremony via video confrencing|Oneindia News [Video]

LK Advani, MM Joshi to attend Ayodhya ceremony via video confrencing|Oneindia News

Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not visit Ayodhya for the ground-breaking ceremony for building of a temple there. The two leaders will instead attend the August 5 event via..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published
Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption [Video]

Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption

Rallies against Israeli prime minister the largest seen since 2011 protests against the country's high cost of living.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

Tweets about this

1029

1029 Hot Tomato A young girl has died after being pulled unconscious from a dam on the Gold Coast. The three-year-old was discover… https://t.co/ZBruLiyXNo 1 day ago

newsjournal

Longview News-Journal A Gary Elementary School student died and her mother and three other girls were injured Friday in a Rusk County wre… https://t.co/vlpU57IWGn 1 day ago

Swiluz

So-mee RT @SaharaReporters: Governor Ben Ayade's Aide, Accused Of Raping 15-year-old, Slumps, Dies In His Car |Sahara Reporters It was gathered th… 3 days ago

iamsuekhan

SueKhan RT @News24: Three-year-old Merilyn Adams was killed by a single bullet to the head. | @TammyPetersen87 https://t.co/ww4VseGM0n 3 days ago

TshilidziTuwan1

Tshilidzi Tuwani RT @SowetanLIVE: Western Cape police seized 10 firearms in Cape Town on Tuesday, half of them after a three-year-old girl died in a shootin… 4 days ago

SowetanLIVE

Sowetan LIVE Western Cape police seized 10 firearms in Cape Town on Tuesday, half of them after a three-year-old girl died in a… https://t.co/BPv5U47PXp 4 days ago

HeraldPE

HeraldLIVE Western Cape police seized 10 firearms in Cape Town on Tuesday, after a three-year-old girl died in a shooting inci… https://t.co/fRddxXhmEI 4 days ago

SelloPelo3

General Sello Pelo🇿🇦 RT @SABreakingNews: 10 firearms seized as three-year-old girl dies in Cape Town shooting: Western Cape police seized 10 firearms in Cape To… 4 days ago