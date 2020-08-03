|
Prime minister of Kosovo tests positive for Covid-19
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Europe Prime minister of Kosovo tests positive for Covid-19 Kosovo’s Avdullah Hoti says he only has a ‘mild cough’ and will self-isolate at home. Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of Kosovo poses for photographers prior to a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on June 25, 2020. |...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kosovo partially recognised state in the Balkans
EU 'back in the driver's seat' as Serbia-Kosovo talks resume
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:52Published
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Avdullah Hoti Kosovan politician
Kosovo's new government eases trade restrictions with rival Serbia
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:35Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today, review plans ahead of Ram Temple eventThe Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya yesterday but it was cancelled due to the demise of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was..
DNA
COVID-19: DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidateGovernment officials told PTI that the approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI Dr V G Somani late Sunday night after..
IndiaTimes
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the second NFL head coach test positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' key attractions at Jodhpur restaurant
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11Published
Charles Michel Belgian politician, former Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council
EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:29Published
EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:30Published
Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
European Council institution of the European Union
Stringent health measures ahead of EU summit on COVID-19 recovery plan
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
Algerians no longer allowed into EU after COVID-19 case spike
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:30Published
How the Dutch PM hijacked the EU summitWhen the leaders of the 27 nations gathered in Brussels last weekend for what would be a marathon summit on the current and future financing of the European..
WorldNews
Three-year-old girl dies as new coronavirus infections grow in BelgiumBRUSSELS: A three-year-old girl has become Belgium's youngest known victim of the coronavirus, officials said Friday, as the country confronts a worrying growth..
WorldNews
Brussels opens its first cycling 'motorway' in bid to start post-lockdown bike revolution
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:46Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this