Trent and Brooke Cotchin doing it 'tough' after protocol breach Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin and wife Brooke are doing it "tough" but have accepted responsibility for a breach of the AFL's coronavirus protocols, which has resulted in a heavy fine. 👓 View full article



